New video published tonight, nice find on life inside China
Being fat, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through life…unless you are the grandson of China’s Mao Zedong. In that case people will treat you like a god…while laughing behind your back. Such is the fate of Mao’s grandson, Mao Xinyu. Despite being almost illiterate he was made a major general in the People’s Liberation Army.