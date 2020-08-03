https://saraacarter.com/teachers-unions-across-us-to-protest-tomorrow-demands-include-removing-police-banning-new-charter-schools/
Ten teachers unions, the Democratic Socialists of America, and other groups are organizing a National Day of Resistance to protest for demands including no reopening of schools, police-free schools, and a “massive infusion” of federal funds while banning new charter schools.
Over 20 cities across the United States are scheduled to have protests tomorrow, including Chicago, Dallas, New York City, and Los Angeles. Prominent teachers unions are supporting the “actions” including the Chicago Teachers Union and United Teachers Los Angeles.
The protests are being formed to stop the reopening of schools until the ambiguous demand of “no reopening until the scientific data supports it” is met.
The list of other demands include: “Police-free schools”, “Moratorium on new charter or voucher programs and standardized testing,” and a “Massive infusion of federal money to support the reopening funded by taxing billionaires and Wall Street.”
The slogan of the events appears to be “We want safe schools, healthy schools, equitable schools.”
If you live in one of the many cities on the group’s list, prepare for large demonstrations from socialists, teachers unions, and progressive groups — until their large and ambiguous demands are met.