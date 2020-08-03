https://justthenews.com/world/large-explosion-rocks-beirut-eyewitness-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, an eyewitness told Just the News moments after the incident occurred.

The explosion appears to have occurred near Lebanon’s port and has resulted in injuries and widespread damage, according to multiple report.

However, it remain unclear whether the explosion was an accident or an attack.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the Lebanon capital and residents reported windows being blown out.

The Just the News eyewitness said the incident “looks like a major attack with casualties.”

The Jerusalem Post first reported the explosion, followed by a tall plume of smoke that could be seen from a distance.

The eyewitness being interviewed by phone by Just the News was talking about Middle East security when the explosion was heard.

Developing …

