A Mexican man died in the custody of the Customs and Border Protection agency over the weekend six days after he was found seriously injured from falling from the border wall with Mexico in Arizona, Newsweek reported on Monday.

CBP said in a statement that the 33-year-old man said he was injured after “falling off the border wall near County 23rd in an open field,” and he was brought by Border Patrol agents who found him to the Yuma Regional Medical Center, where attempts to save his life were unsuccessful.

CBP said he was pronounced dead on Saturday, but did not give any additional details of his identity, according to azcentral.com

The tragedy comes months after a similar incident, when a 19-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala died after falling when she tried to climb over the border wall near El Paso, Newsweek reported.

She had multiple surgeries in an attempt to save her life, but they were unsuccessful. The doctors also failed to deliver her baby.

President Donald Trump, who has vowed to have at least 450 miles of his border wall constructed before the end of the year, responded earlier this year to images of migrants getting stuck while attempting to climb the wall as a “beautiful sight,” remarking that it was a sign of how difficult it is to get over the barrier.

