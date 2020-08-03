https://www.westernjournal.com/mike-weinberger-todays-criminal-justice-system-designed-three-stooges/

Government employees who work in criminal courts or in prosecutors’ offices — or in any other bureaucracy that deals with crime — like to say they work in the “criminal justice system.”

The “criminal justice system”? Really? It’s a “system”? And it provides “justice”? What baloney!

The truth is they do not work in a “system” and their bureaucracies do not dispense “justice.”

Instead, these organizations are chaotic, unpredictable, wrong-headed and broken.

Want proof? Look at how this “system” treated the guy who just shot three cops in Chicago on July 30.

Prior to 2015, he had already been convicted, three times, for felony drug possession. And in 2016 he was convicted of another crime, this time for aggravated assault on a police officer.

But the “criminal justice system” (what hooey!) didn’t keep him in jail.

No, he was let out. And guess what? In 2018, he pleaded guilty to illegal gun possession. But again, the “criminal justice system” (what hogwash!) released him.

And yikes! Who would have guessed that after being released he would attempt a carjacking? Certainly not I, because I’m not an “expert” who works in the “criminal justice system” (what bunk!).

Yeah, this is a “system” the same way the Three Stooges were plumbers.

Remember how the Stooges would connect all the pipes in the rich lady’s house?

When they were done, water would come out of the oven and the electric outlets.

Yeah, the Stooges were plumbers the same way these bureaucrats work in a “justice system.”

That reminds me. I think tomorrow I’ll get on the government payroll and I’ll set up an “Instant Corn Muffin System.”

It will grow and harvest corn, grind cornmeal and then bake corn muffins — all in fifteen minutes. Sure, that’s the ticket. And as long as I call it a “system” no one will notice that it doesn’t work.

When are we going to wake up and dismantle this “system”? It is a total failure and it eats tax money like Joey Chestnut eats Nathan’s hot dogs on the Fourth of July.

Anyone who thinks this “system” can protect us and provide “justice” needs to have his head examined.

