The Teachers Union in several cities want to keep schools closed this fall due to the coronavirus.

They want to pretend the coronavirus is deadly for children.

There have been 86 children who have died in the US where the death was “linked” to the coronavirus.

There are approximately 500 children who die every year from the seasonal flu.

Dr. James Todaro M.D. reported:

And each year over 1200 children are killed in roadside fatalities.

And approximately 700 children drown.

Yes.. Yearly # of death age 0-14 From Road fatalities : ~1200

Yearly # of death age 0-14 From Drowning : ~700 About 30x and 17x higher than covid for same age group. Perspective is crucial. pic.twitter.com/c6KBJf22c7 — FredDD (@fred230388) August 3, 2020

Schools must open in the fall.

