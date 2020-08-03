https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/08/03/murder-increases-in-36-of-50-cities-and-this-city-surprisingly-leads-the-way-n747982

Rarely do we witness cause and effect so clearly.

Mayors and city councils everywhere are lurching to the far-left fringe, dismissing the majority’s concerns over crime, defunding and demoralizing police, and empowering violent criminals. That’s the cause. The effect is rising murder rates in Democrat-run cities all over the country. Americans are dying.

Thanks to “defund the police” and the Democrat cities going along with it, violent crime including homicide is surging in most of America’s largest cities. While the raw numbers are terrible for Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and other very large cities, it’s Austin, Texas that’s leading by percentage increase year over year.

Analysis found that homicides have spiked in 36 of the nation’s 50 largest cities during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Austin leads the country in percentage increase of total homicides compared to the previous year, ahead of Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

#Austin leads the country in percentage change for homicides compared to the previous year. @Officer_Bino said it best: This is not the list we want to be on https://t.co/gV7A4iPI3v pic.twitter.com/7VWW0lfTBb — Lt Eve Stephens (@apdevestephens) August 3, 2020

Austin’s homicide rate has increased about 64%.

Take a bow, Mayor Steve Adler, Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, and city council members Natasha Harper-Madison, Sabino Renteria, Greg Casar, Ann Kitchen, Jimmy Flanagan, Leslie Pool, Paige Ellis, Kathy Tovo, and Alison Alter.

You did this.

Give yourselves a pat on the back for taking Austin all the way to the top…of the nation’s most murderous cities. Well done.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

