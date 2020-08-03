https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Navy-investigation-national-anthem-protest/2020/08/03/id/980324

The Navy is looking into an incident involving dogs attacking a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” during a K-9 demonstration that took place at the Navy Seals Museum in Florida last year, Politico reports.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Navy said it became aware of the video from the 2019 fundraising event on Sunday.

The videos show four dogs attacking a man, who is wearing a red Kaepernick football jersey over padded gear as people stand nearby watching, according to Politico.

In one video, the man is laying on the ground when he’s approached by men clad in fatigues and holding rifles, saying, “On your belly.” The man responds, “Oh, man, I will stand,” as he rolls over, followed by laughing from the crowd.

“The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy,” the statement issued by the Navy said.

Kaepernick is a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling during the national anthem in protest against social injustice and police brutality in 2016.

The videos were apparently posted on Instagram last year and reappeared over the weekend.

The Navy said the “initial indications” are that no active duty personnel or equipment were used in the demonstration at the “independent organization’s event.”

