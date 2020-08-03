https://thehill.com/policy/defense/510237-navy-seals-investigating-video-showing-dog-attacking-colin-kaepernick-stand-in

The U.S. Navy SEALs have launched a probe of videos appearing to show dogs from the elite special force attacking a man in a Colin Kaepernick jersey as part of a demonstration.

In one video, the dogs attack the man serving as a “stand-in” for the former 49ers quarterback, who began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality in 2016, who was wearing his jersey.

In the second, he is heard saying “Oh man, I will stand” after they knock him down and are pulled off, prompting laughter from spectators.

Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce used “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” for K-9 demonstration at fundraiser last year #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/COHFCeJ3GN pic.twitter.com/EpcELHxrSe — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

The video was filmed last year at a fundraiser in Fort Pierce, Fla., and posted online in January, but only circulated widely over the weekend, Yahoo News reported.

“We became aware today of a video of a Navy SEAL Museum event posted last year with a military working dog demonstration,” the SEALs said in a statement on Twitter. “In the demonstration, the target is wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey. The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy. “We are investigating the matter fully, and initial indications are that there were no active duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization’s event.”

Kaepernick has yet to be signed by an NFL team. His critics included President TrumpDonald John TrumpOklahoma City Thunder players kneel during anthem despite threat from GOP state lawmaker Microsoft moving forward with talks to buy TikTok after conversation with Trump Controversial Trump nominee placed in senior role after nomination hearing canceled MORE, who has vocally condemned athletes kneeling to draw attention to the issue of racial inequality and said he will no longer watch any sports that allow it.

As recently as last Thursday, NBA players knelt during the anthem, including players from the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.

“I hope we made Kaep proud,” Lakers star Lebron James said following the game.

