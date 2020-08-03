https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nevada-mail-in-voting-universal/2020/08/03/id/980391

Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday signed a bill that will have each registered voter in the state receive a ballot in the mail for November’s election instead of having to request one, a move President Donald Trump says he will contest in the courts.

Sisolak defended his decision in a series of Twitter posts, claiming the measure will “allow Nevadans to safely cast a ballot” amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“This bill will help prevent Nevadans from experiencing the long lines at polling locations they faced during the primary election, which will protect their safety, safeguard their right to make their voices heard, and help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Sisolak wrote.

Critics of universal mail-in voting say it can lead to fraud via “ballot harvesting,” the practice by which campaign or party operatives collect large numbers of ballots and submit them. The belief is many of the ballots are from those who would not use them and the operatives vote instead.

Nevada becomes the eighth state to adopt mail-in voting for the fall election in which every registered voter will receive a ballot.

The measure was passed by the state legislature Sunday in a party-line vote, in a move opposed by Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, the only Republican to hold statewide office.

The bill gives the Sisolak the power to bypass Cegavske and command the Secretary of State to adjust election procedures during a declared state of emergency.

In a Twitter post, Trump claimed the move made it impossible for Republicans to win in the states and threw down the gauntlet: “See you in Court.”

