The Trump camp on Monday unveiled a powerful new ad targeting Hispanic voters.

Biden recently admitted he’s a Trojan horse for the radical left.

“If I’m elected and this [economic package] passes I’m going to be good to go down as one of the most progressive presidents in American history,” Biden said last week at a campaign event in Delaware.

WATCH:

Joe Biden admits he’s a Trojan horse for the radical left. “If I’m elected and this passes I’m going to be good to go down as one of the most progressive presidents in American history.” pic.twitter.com/VdJQsmrk4i — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) July 28, 2020

The Trump campaign took this clip of Biden promising to be “the most progressive” president in American history and tied him to murderous Latin revolutionaries and Socialists.

The ad showed Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro, Venezuelan Socialist Hugo Chavez and others bragging about being progressive.

This is a very powerful ad.

Latinos from South America and Cuba who have suffered under Socialist and Communist regimes have come to the US for a better life and they know “progressive” is code word for Socialism which = suffering and death.

WATCH:

🚨🚨 NEW AD Joe Biden has promised to be “the most progressive” president in American history. Hispanics know EXACTLY what that would mean. #LatinosForTrump pic.twitter.com/MxYFTo9Llf — Equipo Trump – Text VAMOS to 88022 (@EquipoTrump) August 3, 2020

