https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/may-never-coronavirus-silver-bullet-warns/

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) — The World Health Organisation warned on Monday that there might never be a “silver bullet” for Covid-19 in the form of a perfect vaccine, and that the road to normality will be long, with some countries requiring a reset of strategy.

More than 18 million people around the world are reported to have been infected with the disease and 689,000​ have died, with some nations that thought they were over the worst experiencing a resurgence.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan exhorted nations to rigorously enforce health measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing, handwashing, contact tracing and testing.

Read the full story ›

The post No ‘silver bullet’ against coronavirus, warns WHO appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

