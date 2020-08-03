https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/may-never-coronavirus-silver-bullet-warns/
(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) — The World Health Organisation warned on Monday that there might never be a “silver bullet” for Covid-19 in the form of a perfect vaccine, and that the road to normality will be long, with some countries requiring a reset of strategy.
More than 18 million people around the world are reported to have been infected with the disease and 689,000 have died, with some nations that thought they were over the worst experiencing a resurgence.
WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan exhorted nations to rigorously enforce health measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing, handwashing, contact tracing and testing.
