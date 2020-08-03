https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/notorious-democrat-not-get-endorsed-obama/

(FOX NEWS) — Former President Barack Obama endorsed more than 100 Democratic candidates running for office this November, but didn’t offer his support to progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In a statement on Monday, Obama announced his first wave of support for 118 Democrats running for federal, statewide and state legislative offices from 17 states, including New York, New Jersey, California, Texas, Illinois, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska and Nevada.

“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic and highly qualified Democrats,” Obama said. “Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top.”

