The one thing you used to be able to say about hockey is that players still stood for the national anthem, rather than kneeling or, in the case of the WNBA, walking off the court entirely and back to the locker room. A year ago it would have sounded crazy, but now we’re to the point where the one black player who doesn’t kneel is asked by reporters if he believes black lives matter.

Kneeling during the anthem is now a thing in the NHL, during both the American and Canadian national anthems, but it’s limited to only a few players.

Robin Lehner, Tyler Segiun, and Jason Dickinson kneel with Ryan Reaves for the US & Canadian national anthems. pic.twitter.com/b6pMYMPhf7 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) August 3, 2020

Ryan Reaves, Jason Dickinson, Tyler Seguin, and Robin Lehner all kneeling for the anthem. pic.twitter.com/c6LsgF932I — Dylan Nadwodny (@dnadders) August 3, 2020

Kneeling for the Canadian National Anthem too. pic.twitter.com/Z7JKnjpH1B — Dylan Nadwodny (@dnadders) August 3, 2020

#stars Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson kneel alongside #VGK‘s Ryan Reaves and Robin Lehner for both American and Canadian nat’l anthems. They are #NHL‘s first players to show support with Matt Dumba in fight against racial injustice, two days after Dumba became first to kneel. pic.twitter.com/ZryP8ZIsBM — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 3, 2020

I can think of two teams I won’t be rooting for — Chinmusic-bro (@ChinmusicB) August 3, 2020

Kneeling for the Candian anthem is to anti racism as carbon tax is to climate change. Feels good, changes nothing. — Right In The Beach (@rightinthebeach) August 4, 2020

Virtue signalling at its finest. — Tuckerrr🐶 (@Tuckerrr333) August 3, 2020

golf clap — Agentsmith212 (@Agentsmith212) August 3, 2020

Virtue signaling will fix everything. — Random Person (@piesampler) August 4, 2020

You are killing the sport for me — UncleSlammy (@Uslammy) August 4, 2020

This is getting ridiculous! There are more media on ‘kneeling’ than the games themselves! Kneeling comes first and the game is secondary according to the media reports. Kneeling does nothing, in reality; games are competition based in reality! — TonyTheTiger (@Tony48Tiger) August 4, 2020

If you’re going to kneel for your own country’s national anthem, I don’t like it, but it’s your country. Do not kneel for another country’s anthem that’s disrespectful. — Kenneth Bixler (@GatorPats12) August 3, 2020

The sad thing is they just follow along blindly with the agenda without knowing who is behind/funding the BLM movement. — Redhdlois (@Redhdlois) August 3, 2020

Just to be clear the @NFL @MLB @NBA @NASCAR and @NHL now openly support BLM, whose agenda includes: – abolishing police

– end of capitalism

– end of private property

– destruction of nuclear family

– 50% reduction in U.S. military budget

– destruction of the state of Israel — ReclaimAmerica.357 (@ASimplePatriot) August 4, 2020

And they admit it in their platform. It’s no secret.

GTFO — Ed McG (@EdUtica1) August 3, 2020

