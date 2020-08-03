https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/510264-obama-announces-first-wave-of-2020-endorsements

Former President Obama announced his first batch of 2020 endorsements on Monday, giving support to Democrats looking to defend or flip seats in multiple tight races.

“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats. Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working class people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top,” Obama said in an announcement published on Medium.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged Americans, if possible, to vote early, either by mail or in-person.

Obama endorsed a range of Democrats seeking both federal and state-level offices, including candidates in four of the tightest Senate races for seats held by Republicans.

He backed Cal Cunningham, the Democrat facing North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisOn The Trail: The first signs of a post-Trump GOP Chamber of Commerce endorses Ernst for reelection GOP under mounting pressure to strike virus deal quickly MORE (R); Theresa Greenfield, who is seeking to unseat Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstOn The Trail: The first signs of a post-Trump GOP The Hill’s Campaign Report: Who will Biden pick to be his running mate? Chamber of Commerce endorses Ernst for reelection MORE (R); Sara Gideon, who is running a close race against Maine Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsOn The Trail: The first signs of a post-Trump GOP Frustration builds as negotiators struggle to reach COVID-19 deal Shaheen, Chabot call for action on new round of PPP loans MORE (R); and John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperGardner says GOP committee should stop airing attack ad on opponent Hickenlooper Democrats’ lurch toward the radical left — and other useful myths David Sirota discusses Senate Majority PAC backing incumbents over progressives in primaries MORE, the former Democratic Colorado governor challenging Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerOn The Trail: The first signs of a post-Trump GOP GOP fears Trump attacks on mail-in vote will sabotage turnout Chamber of Commerce endorses Ernst for reelection MORE (R). The four races are the six Senate ones rated as a “toss-up” by the Cook Political Report.

Obama also endorsed Jaime Harrison, a Democrat challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamNavarro: ‘Don’t fall for’ message from TikTok lobbyists, ‘puppet CEO’ Graham defends Trump on TikTok, backs Microsoft purchase The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – At loggerheads, Congress, White House to let jobless payout lapse MORE (R-S.C.).

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison said he is honored to receive Obama’s endorsement and will “continue to fight to restore hope to South Carolinians in the midst of this pandemic.”

Obama’s first wave of endorsements also includes support for candidates seeking reelection in some of the tightest House races after flipping seats in the 2018 midterms, such as Rep. Lauren Underwood Lauren UnderwoodThe Hill’s Coronavirus Report: GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani says DC policymakers need to do more to support ventures and ‘solo-preneurs’; Federal unemployment benefits expire as coronavirus deal-making deadlocks The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: iBIO Chairman and CEO Thomas Isett says developing a safe vaccine is paramount; US surpasses 150,000 coronavirus deaths with roughy one death per minute The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Rep. Fred Upton says it is ‘tragic’ to see Americans reject masks, social distancing; Russia claims it will approve COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August MORE (D-Ill.) and Rep. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerIowa GOP House candidate pulls multiple sections from website amid plagiarism accusations Finkenauer condemns Iowa GOP for sharing image of zipper over her mouth: ‘They cannot silence me’ Young leaders and young activists prove we can fulfill the promise of ‘justice for all’ MORE (D-Iowa).

He’s also backing California Democratic state Assemblywoman Christy Smith, who is running in the 25th Congressional District after losing a special election to Republican Mike Garcia in May to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillRepublicans face worsening outlook in battle for House The Hill’s Campaign Report: Cook shifts 20 House races toward Democrats Cook shifts 20 House districts toward Democrats MORE. Smith is looking to flip the seat back for Democrats. It was held by Republicans before Hill flipped it in 2018.

Obama also backed Jamaal Bowman, a former middle school principal who defeated longtime Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelProgressives lost the battle for the Democratic Party’s soul House Democrats ‘alarmed’ by allegations about US diplomat in Brazil Democratic chairman subpoenas Pompeo for records related to Biden, Burisma MORE (D-N.Y) in a House primary earlier this summer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

