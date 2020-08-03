https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/endorsements-democrats-2020-candidates/2020/08/03/id/980358

Former President Barack Obama has issued endorsements for over 100 Democratic candidates running for federal, statewide and state legislative offices in the upcoming 2020 elections, NBC News reports.

“Our country’s future hangs on this election, and it won’t be easy. But pandemics have a way of cutting through a lot of noise and spin to remind us of what is real, and what is important,” Obama said in a statement on Medium. “Elections matter. And we need Americans of all political stripes to get involved in our politics and our public life like never before.”

Out of the 118 candidates he endorsed, 51 are running for the House of Representatives, five for Senate, and over 50 for state legislative offices. The five Senate candidates Obama endorsed are running to unseat Republican incumbents in Colorado, Iowa, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. These include former North Carolina state Sen. Cal Cunningham, Maine state House Speaker Sara Gideon, Iowa Democrat Theresa Greenfield, former chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party Jaime Harrison and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Obama also endorsed multiple congressional candidates who were first elected in the 2018 midterms, including Iowa Rep. Abby Finkenauer, California Rep. Katie Porter, Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood, New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, and New York Rep. Antonio Delgado.

“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats,” Obama said. “Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans – not just those at the top.

“They make me optimistic not just about our party’s chances in November, but about our country’s future long after that. So if you’re in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall. And if you can, vote early – by mail or in person.”

