Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden gave virtual campaigning his best shot when he attempted to hold a town hall on Zoom. Spoiler alert: It did not go well.

BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales, host of “News and Why it Matters,” can’t help but wonder why no one seems to care enough about “Dementia Joe” to save him (not to mention our country) from himself.

“Oh no, Joe,” Sara said in this video. “The guy pays a staff to help him with stuff exactly like this and he still can’t understand something as simple as an internet delay. Do you really want him handling the nuclear codes? Someone come care about this man enough to get him back to the nursing home he escaped from!”

Watch the video below to catch Sara’s latest reaction to “Oh no, Joe!” Biden:

