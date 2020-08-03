https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/olympic-gold-medalist-katie-ledecky-went-viral-for-this/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky Swimming with Cup of Chocolate Milk on her Head
You could say she’s milking the opportunity. On Monday, American swimming gold medalist Katie Ledecky shared a video showing her swim the length of a pool with a full glass of chocolate milk on her head, never spilling a drop.
“Possibly one of the best swims of my career! (~open for debate~) ” Ledecky wrote.
Possibly one of the best swims of my career! (~open for debate~)
What can you do without spilling a drop?! Check out the #gotmilkchallenge on TikTok. #gotmilk #ad pic.twitter.com/F05UzvaqCo
— Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) August 3, 2020