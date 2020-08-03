https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/olympic-gold-medalist-katie-ledecky-went-viral-for-this/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

[embedded content]

Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky Swimming with Cup of Chocolate Milk on her Head

You could say she’s milking the opportunity. On Monday, American swimming gold medalist Katie Ledecky shared a video showing her swim the length of a pool with a full glass of chocolate milk on her head, never spilling a drop.

“Possibly one of the best swims of my career! (~open for debate~) ” Ledecky wrote.

Full story here…