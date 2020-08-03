https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pelosi-says-coronavirus-aid-talks-191604222.html

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet again with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday, she said after talks on Monday for another round of coronavirus economic aid concluded.

Mnuchin met with Democratic lawmakers, who hold the keys to passing any economic stimulus in the House of Representatives, for most of Monday. Pelosi and her fellow Democrat in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said the talks had been productive, and Schumer said he believes there is a desire to quickly complete legislation meant to blunt the economic pain from the global pandemic. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)