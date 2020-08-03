http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KZBKP530RvI/

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that Democrats will demand that any coronavirus stimulus package contain funding for election security and said that voting by mail “is a health issue. People should not have to choose between jeopardizing their health with the coronavirus and being able to exercise their right to vote.”

Host Jim Sciutto asked, “Will Democrats insist that any stimulus package include significant funding for election security?”

Pelosi responded, “Yes, and let me tell you why. This is a health issue. First of all, there’s real inconsistency on the part of the administration. We had a special election in the spring in California, where the president’s son namesake, Donald Trump Jr., was urging people to mail in their absentee ballots, and where his daughter-in-law was out there robocalling and saying, vote by mail. So, this idea that they, all of a sudden, have decided that there’s something wrong — but the fact is, I was a former chair of the California Democratic Party, years ago, before I came to Congress, and I can tell you, we could win any election on Election Day. It was that vote by mail that the Republicans came in on that made the difference, and the Republicans very much have been voting by mail and they understand the importance of it. Right now, even more important. Because it is a health issue. People should not have to choose between jeopardizing their health with the coronavirus and being able to exercise their right to vote.”

