A Pennsylvania man who refused to wear a mask inside a store and fired a gun at a store employee ended up in a shootout with police a day later, according to authorities.

The man took two cigars without paying from a cigar store in Bethlehem Township, Pa., after he was asked to wear a mask under the store’s policy, police said Friday.

The man, identified by police as Adam Michael Zaborowski, of Slatington, Pa., allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic handgun when the store staff member followed him outside. Zaborowski fired “one round in the air and then two rounds at the staff member,” police said. No one was injured.

A day later, Zaborowski, under an active warrant from Bethlehem police, allegedly shot at police officers near a traffic stop in Slatington, according to state police.

Zaborowski exited the vehicle he was driving as an officer from the Slatington Borough Police Department and two state troopers attempted to make a traffic stop, state police said. Police allege Zaborowski “immediately began shooting at police.”

The Slatington officer and state troopers returned fire and struck Zaborowski, police said.

He was treated at the scene and then flown to a nearby hospital. The Slatington officer suffered a minor injury, and no state troopers were injured police said.

Zaborowski’s attorney John Waldron said his client was not “handling the pandemic well,” after losing his job and custody of his child.

“He just wasn’t dealing well with the loss of his job, the loss of his child, just not handling the pandemic well,” Waldron told Lehighvallylive.com. “I think he was getting stretched too tight.”

Waldron told the outlet Zaborowski is in a hospital recovering from gunshot wounds to his leg and buttocks and is expected to be released from the hospital within a few days.

