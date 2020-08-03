https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/police-major-u-s-city-warn-public-prepare-robbed-obey-criminals/

Amid a crime wave since the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis Police Department has informed residents in an email that they should “prepare” to be robbed and to obey criminals.

“Be prepared to give up your cell phone and purse/wallet” and “do as they say,” the advisory states, reports Alpha News.

WCCO-TV in Minneapolis reported the police department has reported a 46% increase in carjackings and a 36% increase in robberies compared to the same time last year.

The message to residents warned that “some victims have been maced, dragged, assaulted, and some threatened with a gun.”

TRENDING: Dutch government suggests masks could increase COVID risk due to incorrect wear

KTSP reported a 99-year-old woman, Evelyn Johnson, was assaulted in her home by intruder and told to comply with his demands. She resisted, and the suspect eventually shoved her into her bathroom, stealing her iPad and $40.

“He thought he was just going to cover my mouth and smother me, but that didn’t happen. I fought him. We wrestled for quite a while, according to all my bruises,” she told the Twin Cities station.

Minneapolis Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has supported City Council members who have proposed to abolish the police department.

However, the council is backpedaling on the plan.

Are Minneapolis police giving residents the best advice? 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

On his nationally syndicated talk-radio on Monday, Rush Limbaugh suggested, “as just a guy on the radio,” an alternative to the MPD’s advice to residents.

“I would advise residents of Minneapolis to exercise their rights under the Second Amendment. And I would advise the residents of Minnesota to vote the Democrats the hell out of office the next chance you get. But that’s just me,” he said.

Limbaugh noted they also advise carrying some cash “so that you have some to give away when you are robbed.”

“And, by the way, as a little aside, as somebody who knows a lot of rich people, this is what they are told by their security teams. Their security teams advise them, carry cash so that if somebody holds you up, somebody robs you, you have some cash to give ’em. And make it more than 20 bucks,” he said.

“The security teams I’m talking about advise the rich people I know to carry at least $1,500 bucks, in cash, all the time, so that if they get held up, that’s how much they have to give away. That’s how to stay alive.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

