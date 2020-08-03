https://www.dailywire.com/news/pompeo-blasts-feinstein-for-praising-china-theres-something-not-quite-right-is-not-consistent-with-americas-national-security

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) during an interview on Sunday for her recent remarks praising communist China, saying that her comments undermine American national security interests.

Fox News host Maria Baritromo brought up Feinstein’s remarks during “Sunday Morning Futures,” noting that Feinstein had praised China as growing into a “respectable nation.”

“Why do some in Congress not say the same thing that you have been saying, that this administration has been communicating?” Bartiromo asked. “There doesn’t seem to be an all-out agreement within the Congress on this.”

“Maria, I saw the statement from Senator Feinstein. I found it perplexing,” Pompeo responded. “I saw statements from senior American CEOs of the big tech companies this week saying they hadn’t heard or seen about intellectual property theft in the United States. That’s — that’s crazy talk.”

Pompeo was referring to remarks several tech CEOs made during a congressional hearing last week where Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was the only CEO that acknowledged that China steals technology from U.S. firms.

“I mean, I was particularly struck by Dianne Feinstein, because didn’t she have a driver for 20 years that we ended up finding out was a Chinese spy?” Bartiromo later pressed.

“You will recall, she meets with some frequency with Foreign Minister Zarif there too,” Pompeo responded. “There’s something not quite right.”

“I mean, and this is not consistent — this is not consistent with America’s national security,” Pompeo continued. “In either case, these are adversaries that intend harm for the citizens of her state of California. And I wish that she would not engage in this kind of rhetoric and these kind of meetings that undermine America’s efforts.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT:

