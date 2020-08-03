http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/paRilnSyF9k/

Portland experienced another weekend protests hallmarked by violence toward law enforcement, with one protester hurling a paint-filled glass jar at an officer’s head.

Demonstrators gathered at the federal courthouse and East Precinct on Saturday night, blocking traffic and shining bright lasers into officers’ eyes — an action that has left at least three federal officers with eye injuries. According to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), demonstrators continued directing lasers at officers and began to hurl glass bottles their way. One glass jar or bottle, which was filled with paint, struck an officer in the head. The officer was not injured, according to the PPB:

Portland Police provided public address announcements directing people to remain off of the property of the Penumbra Kelly Building and to move away to the west. As people continued to throw glass bottles and other objects Portland Police declared that the assembly blocking East Burnside was unlawful and directed people to disperse. Near East Burnside and Southeast 44th Avenue a person moved a car slowly in front of police, interfering with their attempts to safely move people out of the road. To remove the hazard the car presented, Portland Police deflated its tires and passed it by. Upon reaching Southeast 41st Avenue and Southeast Pine Street, Portland Police disengaged and returned to the Penumbra Kelly Building.

Two people were arrested during the dispersal:

Portland Police took people into custody during this dispersal. Max Van Briesen, 31, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer, and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree. Freedom Moreno, 34, of Portland, was charged with Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest, and Harassment.

According to the police, many in the crowd began marching and resumed hurling projectiles at police.

The violent night followed Friday’s demonstrations, which were dominated by protesters setting fires, feeding the flames with American flags and Bibles:

BLM and Antifa burn Bibles at the Federal Courthouse in Portland. “Wherever they burn books they will also, at the end, burn human beings.” – Heinrich Heine pic.twitter.com/N3TMphzQ9P — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) August 1, 2020

More flag burning at the antifa/ BLM gathering in downtown Portland. Video by @FromKalen. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/okngG7eRYK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

Portland protesters made waves last week after dumping the severed head of a pig on an American flag, placing a cop hat on it, and setting it on fire:

Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig’s head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop’s hat on it and set all of it on fire. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qfAOT4ItxP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

