https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/08/03/portland-reporting-an-ugly-statistic-that-may-be-a-direct-relation-to-radical-defund-efforts/
About The Author
Related Posts
Jury Selection For Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial Completed
January 17, 2020
The Most Absurd And Shocking Things Said By Ocasio-Cortez In 2019
December 30, 2019
China vs. a Liberal World Order
April 20, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy