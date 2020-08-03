https://thepoliticalinsider.com/trump-cracks-down-on-federal-use-of-foreign-labor-with-executive-order/

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday that would stop federal agencies from firing US citizens in favor of foreign labor.

Preferential Treatment For Americans In Contract Jobs

The executive order now bars the outsourcing of labour to foreign nations by federal agencies. During the coronavirus pandemic, it is especially important to keep American workers employed, rather than shipping their jobs overseas.

It requires preferential treatment to be given to US residents and green card holders for any contract positions, putting them on par with full time roles. A study will also be conducted to show just how many foreign visa holders are currently employed by the federal government.

Trump: TVA’s Actions “Disastrous And Heartless”

The executive order was partly prompted by the actions of the Tennessee Valley Authority, a federally owned corporation that provides flood control, electricity generation, and other such services to the Tennessee Valley.

The TVA fired 62 American IT workers in June in favor of outsourced labor. President Trump labelled the actions of the TVA’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lyash, as “disastrous and heartless.” He called on the board to remove Lyash, or face being fired themselves.

America First!

TVA Chair Skip Thompson and one other board member were also removed by the President, showing he is serious about his executive order. The new TVA board members must hire a new CEO who “puts the interests of Americans first.”

“The new CEO must be paid no more than $500,000 a year,” Trump said, after noting Lyash is paid over $8 million.

“We want the TVA to take action on this immediately,” he continued, adding that this should “serve as a warning to any federally appointed board: if you betray American workers, you will hear two words: ‘you’re fired.’”

This is exactly what we needed to hear from President Trump – in these times of economic crisis, we simply can’t have federal jobs going to foreign labor, and not Americans who need them!

