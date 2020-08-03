https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/approval-rating-rasmussen-poll/2020/08/03/id/980293

More than half of likely voters think President Donald Trump is doing a good job, according to a new poll.

A Rasmussen poll released Monday shows that Trump’s approval rating is 7 points higher than former President Barack Obama’s approval rating on the same day in 2012.

Poll results show:

51% of likely voters say Trump is doing a good job.

47% of likely voters say they disapprove of the president’s job performance.

40% of likely voters say they strongly approve of the job Trump is doing.

41% of likely voters say they strongly disapprove of Trump’s performance.

Trump’s support is up 1% from Friday and 5% from Wednesday, according to poll results.

The survey polled 1,500 likely voters. The margin of sampling error is 2.5 percentage points.

