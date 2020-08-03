https://hannity.com/media-room/rat-capital-nyc-rat-population-explodes-as-trash-piles-up-city-hall-cuts-garbage-pick-ups-60/
RAT CAPITAL: NYC Rat Population Explodes as Trash Piles Up, City Hall Cuts Garbage Pick-Ups 60%
Rats and other vermin are quickly taking over the streets of New York City as Mayor Bill de Blasio slashes his administration’s Sanitation Department budget and restaurants move to exclusively out-door dining.
