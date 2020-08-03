https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/louie-gohmert-mask/2020/08/03/id/980243

The daughter of Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert sent out a tweet over the weekend imploring everyone to follow medical advice and not that of President Donald Trump after her father last week tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Wearing a mask is a non-partisan issue, wrote Caroline Gohmert, who records music under the stage name Bellsaint. “The advice of medical experts shouldn’t be politicized. My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID. This has been a heartbreaking battle bc I love my dad and don’t want him to die. Please listen to the medical experts. It’s not worth following a president who has no remorse for leading his followers to an early grave.”

Gohmert had made headlines for his refusal to wear a mask despite pleas from his colleagues in Congress. Gohmert, however, told KETV News that he had worn one in the last three weeks more than ever and “I can’t help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, if I might have put some … of the virus on the mask and breathed it in.”

An aide to Gohmert described to Politico the congressman’s irresponsibility, saying “When you write your story, can you include the fact that Louie requires full staff to be in the office, including three interns, so that ‘we could be an example to America on how to open up safely. When probing the office, you might want to ask how often were people berated for wearing masks.”

