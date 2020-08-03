https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/see-court-president-trump-challenge-nevada-dems-mail-voting-illegal-ballot-harvesting/

Nevada Gov. Sisolak

Radical Democrat Governor Sisolak and Nevada Democrats called a special session over the weekend with no public present and inside of 24 hours they rammed through mail-in voting and ballot harvesting.

Democrats did this during the special legislative session.

The new Democrat law allows people not related to or friends with elderly voters to fill out their ballots and turn them in to be counted!

President Trump challenged the “Illegal late night coup” and told Nevada Dems he will see them in court!

In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court! https://t.co/cNSPINgCY7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

Illegal ballot harvesting destroyed conservative pockets of California during the 2018 midterms.

Democrats ‘harvested’ over 250,000 ballots in Orange County and flipped the traditionally conservative Southern California enclave from red to blue in 2018.

Democrats in Orange County continued to count ballots weeks after election day in 2018 and unseated FOUR GOP candidates who were declared winners on election night.

