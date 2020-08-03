https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/st-louis-woman-pepper-sprays-pizza-restaurant-employees-told-leave-not-wearing-mask/

Police were called on Sunday after a St. Louis woman sprayed employees at the Incredible Pizza Company after they asked her to leave for not wearing a face mask.

The police issued a summons to the woman for assaulting three workers at the pizza restaurant.

FOX2Now reported:

Police say a St. Louis woman pepper-sprayed pizza place employees after she was asked to leave because she wasn’t wearing a mask. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County police responded to a call Sunday at Incredible Pizza Company. Police say customers were asked to leave because they weren’t wearing masks. Then a woman used pepper spray on employees. St. Louis County requires that people wear masks in public and inside businesses to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The post St. Louis Woman Pepper-Sprays Pizza Restaurant Employees After She Was Told to Leave for Not Wearing a Mask appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

