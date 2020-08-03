http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/khgQBEbZJcc/

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with state and local law enforcement to shut down a human smuggling stash house near the Texas border with Mexico. The raid on the house located about five blocks from the Rio Grande River led to the apprehension of 51 migrants.

Laredo North Station Border Patrol agents received information on July 30 regarding a possible human smuggling stash house operation. The agents teamed up with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and police officers from the Laredo Police Department to investigate, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The law enforcement team approached the residence located about five blocks from the Rio Grande River border with Mexico. During an initial “knock and talk” investigation, agents found 14 people who were illegally present in the United States. Based upon information obtained from the migrants, officials obtained a search warrant for an adjacent apartment unit.

The agents and police executed the search warrant on the apartment and found 37 more people who were being held after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into Texas, officials stated.

Agents processed all 51 of the illegal immigrants. Interviews revealed all 51 came illegally to the United States from Mexico and Guatemala.

Three people from the group are being investigated for “harboring and alien smuggling,” Laredo Sector officials said in a written statement.

It is likely that most of the migrants will be expelled back to Mexico under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Despite the ongoing international pandemic, U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector continue to stand at the ready to secure the nation’s borders, prevent the flow of illegal immigration, the exploitation by human smugglers, and the spread of COVID-19,” Laredo Sector officials concluded.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

