https://cnsnews.com/article/international/andrew-davenport/state-dept-lists-communist-china-among-worst-human-sex

(Getty Images)

(CNS News) — July 30 was the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, a day of awareness for sex trafficking around the world. To emphasize the subject, the Women’s Rights Without Frontiers organization noted that Communist China is ranked among the world’s worst offenders in sex trafficking by the U.S. State Department.

China has “an insatiable market for sexual slavery, but China also is a major purveyor of sexual slavery around the world,” said Reggie Littlejohn, president of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, in a press release.

(U.S. State Department)

The State Department’s Trafficking in Persons Report 2020 (TIP) places Communist China in a list of Tier 3 countries. These are countries “whose governments do not fully meet the TVPA’s minimum standards and are not making significant efforts to do so.”

The TVPA is the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, passed by Congress in 2000, which details a variety of tools and measures “to combat trafficking in persons both worldwide and domestically,” explains the State Department.

Other countries in Tier 3 with China include Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela.

(U.S. State Department)

“The Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and is not making significant efforts to do so; therefore the PRC remained on Tier 3,” said the State Department in the TIP Report 2020. “Despite the lack of significant efforts, the government took some steps to address trafficking, including by prosecuting and convicting some traffickers, and by continuing to cooperate with international authorities to address forced and fraudulent marriages in the PRC, a key trafficking vulnerability for foreign women and girls.”

“However, during the report period there was a government policy or pattern of widespread forced labor, including through the continued mass arbitrary detention of more than one million Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, ethnic Kyrgyz, and other Muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang),” said the TIP Report.

“For the third consecutive year, the government did not report identifying any trafficking victims or referring them to protective services,” according to the TIP Report.

Brothels in the Red-light district, Frankfurt, Germany, 30 July 2013. The Red-light district area in Frankfurt is known as Bahnhofsviertel, opposite the main railway station (Hauptbahnhof). It is one of the largest Red-light districts in the whole world, with several Eros Centers, strip clubs, sex shops. German police are constantly fighting a boom in sex trafficking –mainly from the Balkans region-, driven by pimps and traffickers who recruit increasingly young women. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty Images)

To highlight how terrible the situation is in Communist China, Reggie Littlejohn quoted from a 2019 Human Rights Watch report, “Give Us a Baby and We’ll Let You Go.”

“Seng Moon, from Myanmar’s Kachin State, was lured by her sister-in-law to go to China for a well-paying job as a cook. In the car, her sister-in-law gave her something she said was for motion sickness. When Seng Moon woke up in China, her hands were tied behind her back.

“After several months, she was moved to a Chinese family where she was tied up in a room for another one to two months. ‘Each time when the Chinese man brought me meals, he raped me,’ she said. ‘After two months, they dragged me out of the room. The father of the Chinese man said, ‘Here is your husband. Now you are a married couple.’

(Getty Images)

“Seng Moon soon gave birth to a son. When she asked to return home, the husband said, “No one plans to stop you. If you want to go back home, you can. But you can’t take my baby.”

Seng Moon eventually “escaped her captors and returned to Myanmar, with her son,” said Littlejohn. “They hide in a camp for Internally Displaced Persons. Her horrific experience of being a forced bride will never leave her. She says, ‘I’m afraid the Chinese family will try to find me.’”

According to the TIP Report, women and girls are trafficked in China for “forced concubinism leading to forced childbearing and sex trafficking via forced and fraudulent marriage to Chinese men…. Traffickers subject PRC national men, women and children to forced labor and sex trafficking in at least 60 other countries.”

“The reports of sexual slavery in China … are the inexorable legacy of the One Child Policy,” said Littlejohn. “Because of the fatal combination of son-preference with a coercive low-birth limit, baby girls have been selectively aborted, abandoned, and medically neglected to the extent that there are now 30 to 40 million more males living in China than females.”

(Getty Images)

“The resulting collapse in the marriage market is perhaps the reason the Chinese government turns a blind eye to sex trafficking – and in some instances, even facilitates it,” said Littlejohn.

Littlejohn continued: “We cannot forget the tremendous atrocities the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] is committing against the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorites in Xinjiang, also known as East Turkistan, including forced labor, forced abortion and involuntary sterilization.”

“We call upon the Chinese government immediately to prosecute officials who are colluding with sex traffickers, to stop prosecuting victims of sex trafficking as criminals, to end all coercive population control, and to take effective measures to protect the lives of baby girls,” she said. “We also call upon them to end their heinous crimes against the Uyghurs.”

Women’s Rights Without Frontiers is an international coalition that focuses on opposing abortion and sexual slavery in China. They have also led an effort to raise public awareness regarding the connection between China’s One-Child Policy and human trafficking in Asia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

