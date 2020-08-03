https://www.dailywire.com/news/stormy-daniels-takes-another-hit-judge-tosses-libel-suit-against-trump

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, took another hit last week in her string of lawsuits against President Donald Trump, when her libel suit against the president was rejected by a federal appeals court.

Daniels filed a libel suit against Trump over a tweet he posted back in 2018 concerning a sketch Daniels helped to create of her alleged intimidator alongside a photo of her ex-husband.

Trump captioned the side-by-side photos posted by another Twitter user: “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

Daniels argued that Trump smeared her as a liar, hurting her reputation, and denied their alleged 2006 affair via the tweet.

However, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in California ruled in favor of Trump, whose legal representation said the tweet “amounted to an opinion about another user’s post and not a factual claim,” The Hill reported.

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

“Viewed through the eyes of an objectively reasonable reader, the tweet here reflects Mr. Trump’s opinion about the implications of the allegedly similar appearances of Ms. Clifford’s ex-husband and the man in the sketch,” the court said in its ruling, The Hill noted.

Trump’s tweet “plainly concerns the similarities between the sketch and the photograph” of Daniels’s ex-husband, the court added.

The judges said that “[b]ecause the tweet juxtaposing the two images was displayed immediately below Mr. Trump’s tweet, the reader was provided with the information underlying the allegedly defamatory statement and was free to draw his or her own conclusions.”

The judges also rejected Daniels’ claim that the tweet denied the two had a tryst back in 2006, while Trump was married to now-First Lady Melania Trump.

Back in December of 2019, Daniels was ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in legal fees after her frivolous defamation suit against the president was thrown out, The Daily Wired reported. And, later in March, “another judge dismissed another lawsuit Daniels filed against Trump, this one asking to be released from the infamous nondisclosure agreement she signed in 2016 promising not to discuss her alleged one-night affair with Trump years ago.”

“In exchange for $130,000, Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) agreed just weeks ahead of the 2016 election that she would not publicly discuss her alleged adulterous tryst with Trump back in 2006,” The Daily Wire outlined. “It is for this nondisclosure agreement, as well as another with former Playmate Karen McDougal, that Trump’s former ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws.”

“Despite having received the money, Daniels quickly sought to violate the agreement, repeatedly appearing on television in 2017 to tease her big reveal of what supposedly happened that night,” the report added. “She eventually aired it all and included some rather specific details in her tell-all book, which enjoyed a bunch of free press due to the massive media coverage Daniels and her celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti received.”

