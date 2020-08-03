https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2020/08/03/teachers-unions-take-to-the-streets-with-the-radical-left-even-while-insisting-its-not-safe-to-return-to-school-n743983

Teachers unions in many major metros, and other places that might surprise you, have thrown in completely with the radical left. They have partnered with the Democratic Socialists of America and other extremist groups to make some astounding demands in order to allow your children to return to school.

These groups are coming together today for a “Day of Action” to make demands of school districts that have nothing to do with the pandemic. They are explicitly taking advantage of misinformation in the media, liability concerns for school districts, and parental fears to leverage political outcomes that are far to the left of mainstream views.

So while they say your children can’t go back to school safely, they are taking to the streets today. because, as we all know, COVID-19 can’t be transmitted if you are protesting something the left agrees with. The increase in cases in every major metro where protests and riots occurred tells a different story, but our Heath Experts™ have told us racial justice is more important than flattening the curve.

So what are their Common Good demands? They range from free housing to a wealth tax. The demands also eliminate programs that allow parents a choice in how and where their children are educated. An elimination of standardized testing, one of the ways we can measure educational effectiveness, is also called for. This demand could be because it is one way for charter and voucher programs to demonstrate how they improve outcomes for students.

The entire agenda can be discarded based on the first demand. Every bit of scientific evidence collected from other nations demonstrates children are not a significant factor in the transmission of COVID-19. According to a rapid review of research published by The National Collaborating Centre for Methods and Tools in Canada on July 24:

Key Points Based on the published reports to date, children are not a major source of transmission

of COVID-19. The quality of evidence is moderate, and findings are consistent.

of COVID-19. The quality of evidence is moderate, and findings are consistent. Analyses of infection clusters revealed that for children who were infected, transmission

was traced back to community and home settings or adults, rather than amongst

children within daycares or schools. Within household clusters, adults were much more

likely to be the index case than children. The quality of evidence is moderate, and

findings are consistent.

In fact, there is not a single documented case of a child infecting an adult in an educational or daycare setting globally. This fact was clearly demonstrated by genetic testing in Iceland months ago. Using a much more specific method than contact tracing by genetically mapping the virus, they could not find a single case of transmission from a child to an adult.

This weekend the CDC reiterated guidance initially published on July 23. There are significant risks, beyond those related to the virus, that demand the vast majority of our children return to in-person instruction:

Scientific studies suggest that COVID-19 transmission among children in schools may be low. International studies that have assessed how readily COVID-19 spreads in schools also reveal low rates of transmission when community transmission is low. Based on current data, the rate of infection among younger school children, and from students to teachers, has been low, especially if proper precautions are followed. There have also been few reports of children being the primary source of COVID-19 transmission among family members.[6],[7],[8] This is consistent with data from both virus and antibody testing, suggesting that children are not the primary drivers of COVID-19 spread in schools or in the community.[9],[10],[11] No studies are conclusive, but the available evidence provides reason to believe that in-person schooling is in the best interest of students, particularly in the context of appropriate mitigation measures similar to those implemented at essential workplaces.

The mitigation methods should likely be focused on the teachers, not the students. Several other industrialized nations, including the Public Health Agency of Canada, have decided to advise against enforced social distancing or masks for children, especially the very young:

Masks in general are not recommended for those without symptoms to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. Students/children and staff who are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness should stay home from the school/childcare setting. Surgical masks in school/childcare settings is not recommended, as these are not settings where people are typically trained on their use, and there is a potential risk of infection with improper mask use and disposal. In young children in particular, masks can be irritating and may lead to increased touching of the face and eyes.

Parents should be asking why there are over 20 other industrialized nations that have returned children to school, many with minimal restrictions. Then they need to ask what eliminating rent and mortgage payments have to do with public school teachers fulfilling the social contract to provide an education to children in their communities.

If the teachers’ unions are trying to demonstrate how non-essential they are, they are doing an excellent job. Marching in the streets for leftist political goals while asserting that they can not safely return to the classroom is the height of absurdity.

