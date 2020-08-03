https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/03/the-irony-it-burns-dan-rathers-tv-journalism-rule-of-thumb-about-avoiding-fake-news-takes-self-unawareness-to-the-next-level/
About The Author
Related Posts
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio Blames Anti-Semitic Attacks On Hate ‘Emanating From Washington’
December 29, 2019
Joy Behar Implies New Jersey Shooters Were ‘White Nationalists’ … There’s Just One Problem
December 11, 2019
North Korea’s $2 Million Insult
April 27, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy