Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., told Newsmax TV on Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “is absolutely wrong” about extending additional unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

McClintock told “John Bachman Now” that Stephen Moore, former economic adviser to President Donald Trump, is “absolutely right,” in his recent opinion piece about economic recovery, and Pelosi “is absolutely wrong,” saying, “if you can make more money not working than working, why would you want to go back to work?”

The congressman added, “why aren’t we letting people get back to work? The government cannot support the economy for any appreciable period of time because the government does not generate money for the economy, it works exactly the opposite.

“The economy is what generates revenues for the government; you shut down the economy, you shut down the revenues the government relies upon for its programs. So, this whole nonsense that we can support the entire economy indefinitely while we all locking down the population is absurd and it is running up a debt that will be robbing our future of any kind of serious economic growth.”

