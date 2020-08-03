https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tiktok-mike-pompeo-app-house/2020/08/03/id/980344

Three House Republicans are asking Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to provide a classified briefing on Chinese technology platforms including popular mobile app TikTok, The Hill reports.

The request comes from House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., Energy and Commerce ranking member Greg Walden, R-Ore., and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.

“While we remain deeply concerned with TikTok, such concerns extend beyond the popular short-form video app,” the Republican lawmakers wrote in a letter Monday. “Accordingly, to learn more about such significant threats, we respectfully request a classified briefing on TikTok and other technology companies with purported ties to the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] at your earliest convenience.”

The call for more information comes as lawmakers raise concerns over TikTok’s ties to China.

The video app’s parent company, ByteDance, is headquartered in and operates out of Beijing. But TikTok states its American data has been transferred to servers located in the U.S.

President Donald Trump and Pompeo have both threatened to look into the app and its ties to China. Trump has even said he would block the app from operating in the U.S.

The Treasury Department’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has reportedly asked ByteDance to sell off TikTok, according to The Hill.

Microsoft confirmed Sunday it has been exploring a deal to purchase the app after speaking with Trump.

Microsoft said it would complete discussions with TikTok by Sept. 15. The companies have both provided a notice of intent to the CFIUS to explore a proposal that would give Microsoft ownership of the app in U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

