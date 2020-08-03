https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/trump-appointee-alleges-rampant-anti-christian-sentiment-usaid/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A Trump administration appointee on Monday alleged that there is “rampant anti-Christian sentiment” at the United States Agency for International Development.

Merritt Corrigan, who serves as the deputy White House liaison to the agency, which is responsible for federal foreign aid, wrote on Twitter that she plans to “expose” the bias in a Thursday press conference. Corrigan also accused New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and New York Rep. Eliot Engel of engaging in a “corrupt campaign” to remove her from USAID. Corrigan also criticized Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker for calling for her ouster.

Corrigan said that she is concerned by what she sees as funding that favors gay and transgender causes in opposition to “Christian beliefs, which are shared by the majority of Americans.”

