President Trump, scratching back to just 4-6 points behind challenger Joe Biden, is being bolstered by new polls showing a surge in his approval rating and a widening “enthusiasm gap” favoring him over his Democratic foe.

Just out is the daily Rasmussen Reports presidential approval rating for Trump at 51%.

Notably, said Rasmussen, at this stage of his presidency, former President Barack Obama had a 44% approval rating.

Add to that new polling from Economist/YouGov that shows the president’s supporters far more enthusiastic about him, and voting for him, than those of Biden’s.

When asked, “How do you feel about the presidential candidates listed below?” 40% of Biden’s supporters said “enthusiastic” compared to 68% of Trump’s supporters.

And when asked, “How enthusiastic are you about voting for president in the upcoming presidential election in November?” 53% of Biden’s supporters said “extremely or very enthusiastic” compared to 76% of Trump supporters.

What’s more, Trump supporters are more enthusiastic than Biden’s to vote this year compared to past years, with 55% for Trump and 53% for Biden. The survey, however, noted that the “enthusiasm gap” wrongly predicted that Mitt Romney would edge Obama in 2012.

The survey follows three others from last week that found Trump to be catching up to Biden, who had widened his lead in one poll to 15 points over the president.