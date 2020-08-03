https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/plasma-blood-donation-covid-19/2020/08/03/id/980386

President Donald Trump is encouraging coronavirus survivors to donate blood plasma to help treat people infected with the virus.

During a press briefing Monday, Trump called the use of plasma to develop coronavirus therapies a “brilliant art.” He also urged anyone who has recovered from the virus and wants to donate plasma to visit Coronavirus.gov.

“We’re also very encouraged about the prospects for plasma therapies,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“This really makes people better,” Trump continued. “What we need is we need that beautiful ingredient that you that got better seem to have in your veins . . . We really appreciate it if you do it because we’re low. We could help a lot more people, and it would be a terrific thing . . . You had something very special, you had something that knocked it out, so we want to be able to use it.”

An experimental therapy called convalescent plasma therapy uses blood plasma from coronavirus survivors, which contains antibodies to fight the virus. That gets transfused into the blood of a coronavirus patient.

Last month, Dr. Sohail Rao, executive vice president of the DHR Health system in Texas, said the experimental therapy has shown effectiveness on patients with coronavirus.

“Whether it is effective as a treatment, I can give you anecdotal experience,” Rao said. “It is a very safe procedure, and it is also very effective because we have seen patients who we were able to get them off the ventilator fairly quickly.”

