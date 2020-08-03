https://www.westernjournal.com/trump-loving-grandma-identifies-grandson-portland-arson-chose-poison/
An 18-year-old Portland, Oregon, protester who now faces arson charges was tracked down in part because his Trump-supporting grandmother identified him online. Early Tuesday, a crude bomb was thrown at the federal courthouse in Portland that has been the subject of attacks from protesters. Gabriel Agard-Berryhill, 18, surrendered to law enforcement on Thursday, according to…
The post Trump-Loving Grandma Identifies Her Own Grandson After Portland Arson: ‘He Chose His Poison’ appeared first on The Western Journal.