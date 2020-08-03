https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-new-york-taxes-democrats/2020/08/03/id/980389

President Donald Trump called the Manhattan District Attorney’s protracted probe into his tax returns a“continuation of the witch hunt,” comparing it to Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Trump also referenced an investigation by House Democrats as a partisan-fueled conspiracy against his presidency.

“This is just a continuation of the witch hunt. It’s Democrat stuff,” Trump told reporters.

“They failed with Mueller. They failed with everything. They failed with Congress. They failed at every stage of the game. This has been going on for three and a half, four years.”

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it needed the president’s tax return, pointing to media reports about “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.”

“This is a continuation of the worst witch hunt in American history,” Trump said.

Trump has pushed back against a subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance seeking his financial records. In July, the Supreme Court ruled that the president’s records could be probed by Vance’s office.

Following the ruling, Trump’s attorneys filed a new complaint, saying arguing the subpoena is “harassment” of the president.

The DA’s office on Monday said the new complaint didn’t show anything new that hadn’t already been ruled against by the Supreme Court.

