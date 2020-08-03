https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/510356-trump-suggests-revote-maloneys-ny-primary-amid-slow-ballot-count

President TrumpDonald John TrumpOklahoma City Thunder players kneel during anthem despite threat from GOP state lawmaker Microsoft moving forward with talks to buy TikTok after conversation with Trump Controversial Trump nominee placed in senior role after nomination hearing canceled MORE on Monday suggested there should be a revote in a New York Democratic congressional primary that remains undecided roughly six weeks after ballots were first cast.

The remarks were part of yet another lengthy diatribe against mail-in voting, which experts say is not a source of meaningful voter fraud. Thousands of people voted by mail in New York’s June primary amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think you probably have to take the Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher Maloney100 days out, parties fear chaotic election Lawmakers press Lockheed to pay back Pentagon for F-35 issues Trump threatens to double down on Portland in other major cities MORE race and run it over again,” Trump said, referring to the incumbent congresswoman. “How can you do this? And this is a small race with literally thousands of people. Small thousands. And it’s all messed up.”

“They’re six weeks into it now. They have no clue what’s going on,” Trump added.

Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee, narrowly leads challenger Suraj Patel in the Democratic primary for New York’s 12th Congressional District, which includes parts of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

But more than 12,000 mail ballots in the race have been disqualified for various reasons, including some that election lawyers argue were wrongly discounted because they were missing postmarks.

Patel has joined a lawsuit filed last month asking a federal court to order that the disqualified ballots be counted. The lawsuit alleges that election officials had mailed out tens of thousands of ballots just one day before the primary, The New York Times reported.

The difficulties in New York have has fueled criticism from Trump and his allies who have worked to undermine trust in mail-in voting ahead of the November election.

Trump has for weeks claimed that mail-in ballots will lead to a rigged election, threatened funding for states that sought to expand access to mail-in ballot applications and last week floated delaying Election Day despite having no authority to do so.

Experts have repeatedly noted that there are security measures in place to guard against fraud with mail ballots and have expressed concern that Trump is sowing distrust in the election system.

The president’s efforts to undermine confidence continued at Monday’s press briefing, where he warned that an election that relies on mail ballots would be a “great embarrassment” to the country.

“I don’t think the post office is prepared for a thing like this,” he said.

