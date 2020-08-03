https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rural-healthcare-telehealth-hospitals-executive-order/2020/08/03/id/980316

Increasing access to healthcare in rural areas is the focus of an executive order that President Donald Trump is expected to sign on Monday.

Five people familiar with the planned announcement told Politico that the order will highlight a plan to create new ways to finance rural healthcare and propose a permanent extension for some virtual telehealth policies that were put in place during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

Hospitals in rural parts of the country have faced economic struggles, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports.

This executive order comes on the heels of several other healthcare orders Trump has issued recently. He has signed orders to cut drug prices and taken other steps in an effort to protect Americans when it comes to healthcare. Last week, the Trump administration released a report on surprise medical bills and asked Congress to work together to pass consumer protections.

Sources said the announcement is expected at 5 p.m. One federal health official said the rural health changes should not be viewed as an overhaul for Obamacare. Three officials added that the administration does not have plans to imminently release an Obamacare alternative.

Trump has said he will reveal a health plan of his own that would replace Obamacare.

Under the executive order, the federal Medicare agency will use its authority to test new pilot projects that offer financial incentives for providers who deliver higher-quality care to patients. Administration officials say the new financial model will help keep rural hospitals open. The program will be optional, according to three sources.

On the topic of telehealth, the administration will issue a proposed rule to make permanent Medicare payment of the technology for certain healthcare providers. Two officials told Politico the goal is to make sure the expansion of virtual care outlasts the pandemic. Any additional extension of telehealth policies will likely have to come from lawmakers, according to Politico.

