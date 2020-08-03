https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mail-in-ballot-nevada-lawsuit/2020/08/03/id/980375

President Donald Trump said Monday he has the right to issue an executive order on mail-in voting and intends to deliver one soon.

He also vowed to sue Nevada over a new law that would send mail-in ballots to every voter ahead of the November presidential election.

The remarks at the daily press briefing come as Trump has sought to stoke fears of voter fraud stemming from mail-in balloting, an option that some states see as a useful way to allow citizens to vote amid the surging coronavirus pandemic.

