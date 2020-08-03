https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2020/08/03/trump-wants-boston-marathon-bomber-to-get-death-penalty-dems-want-him-to-vote-n747372

Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson, an Obama appointee to the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, on Friday overturned the death sentence of Boston Marathon jihad bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. President Trump is unhappy. Early Sunday morning he tweeted: “Death penalty! He killed and badly wounded many. Justice!”

Democrats, in contrast, appear to be fine with Thompson’s decision, as some Democratic leaders are on record saying not only that Tsarnaev should not be put to death, but that he should vote.

As far as Trump is concerned, this is still a live issue despite Thompson’s ruling. On Sunday afternoon he followed up his initial tweet with two more, saying: “Rarely has anybody deserved the death penalty more than the Boston Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The court agreed that this ‘was one of the worst domestic terrorist attacks since the 9/11 atrocities’. Yet the appellate court tossed out the death sentence. So many lives lost and ruined. The Federal Government must again seek the Death Penalty in a do-over of that chapter of the original trial. Our Country cannot let the appellate decision stand. Also, it is ridiculous that this process is taking so long!”

Trump also took this question right to the Democrats, saying after the ruling was announced on Friday: “They protect criminals and Biden opposes the death penalty, even for cop killers and child murderers.” Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is a child murderer, as one of his victims in the Marathon bombings was an eight-year-old boy named Martin Richard.

But the Democrats nevertheless want Dzhokhar Tsarnaev alive, well, and voting a straight Democrat ticket. Back in April 2019, Bernie Sanders came out for restoring voting rights for convicted felons. He was asked if he believed that even “terrible people,” including convicted murderers such as Tsarnaev, should have the right to vote. Sanders was unequivocal: “Yes, even for terrible people, because once you start chipping away and you say, ‘Well, that guy committed a terrible crime, not going to let him vote. Well, that person did that. Not going to let that person vote,’ you’re running down a slippery slope.”

Vice Presidential contender Kamala Harris agreed, albeit somewhat more equivocally: “I think we should have that conversation,” she said, adding: “I have long been an advocate of making sure people formerly incarcerated are not denied the right to vote. In some states they’re permanently deprived of the right to vote.”

Joe Biden, if he is really going to be the Democrats’ presidential nominee, has already shown that he is willing to move even farther left to win over Sanders’ radical followers. The hijab-wearing Leftist activist Linda Sarsour, who was a Bernie surrogate during the primaries, made it clear recently that she was keeping Biden on a short leash. “I choose Biden,” Sarsour said. “But I choose him as my opponent in the White House. I want him to defeat Trump so we can mobilize our movements to hold him accountable and push him to do and be better. We can’t do that with Trump.”

Sarsour noted that “our people” had supported Bernie “because he earned our votes & we need Biden to continue to do the same.” Sanders, she said, had declared his determination to address “the plight of the Palestinian people.” He had also “vehemently criticized the Netanyahu Government, opposed the moving of the embassy [to Jerusalem], called for an end to occupation, a conditioning of military aid, etc.”

Clearly this was Biden’s to-do list, and the presumptive Democratic nominee will not dare cross the most numerous and energetic segment of the Democratic base by doing something so un-woke and Islamophobic as to affirm that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev does indeed deserve the death penalty, and shouldn’t be anywhere near a ballot box if he remains among the living.

The Democrats left behind any concern for the safety and well-being of the American people so long ago that it is quaint even to bring them up in connection with their policies. They want mass-murdering felons, including Tsarnaev, to vote because they know they will vote for them. That this could result in policies being adopted that could end up getting law-abiding Americans killed doesn’t bother the Democrats in the least. After all, they’re already calling for defunding the police and kowtowing to the violent Marxist rioters in Seattle and Portland; after that, a jihad mass murderer marking his ballot for Biden (or whoever ends up being the Democratic nominee) is a small thing.

And so here is the choice yet again: a vote to protect and defend America and Americans, or to protect and defend international interests and the criminals who are becoming increasingly open about their intention to destroy America as a free society. This election isn’t the Tweedle Dee vs. Tweedle Dum affair we had in 2000, 2004, 2008, and 2012. In this one, everything is on the line.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.

