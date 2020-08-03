http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HReQcNyV8Kg/

An official at the University of Texas at Austin announced on Friday that parties and large gatherings will be banned for the fall semester. The new policy, which was designed to prevent the spread of Wuhan coronavirus, applies to both on and off-campus gatherings of 10 or more people.

According to a local news report, the University of Texas at Austin will place severe restrictions on social gatherings during the fall semester. The University of Texas at Austin has approximately 51,832 enrolled students across its undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

University of Texas Dean of Students Soncia Reagins-Lilly announced on Friday in a memo that the university had adopted a local guideline that prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people.

“While the orders and guidelines continue to evolve, parties (whether on or off campus) put people’s health and safety at risk and raise anxiety levels,” Reagins-Lilly wrote in the email.

According to the memo, students will be disciplined if they violate social distancing or personal protective equipment guidelines. Reagins-Lilly said that students may even be suspended from the university if they engage in an egregious violation of the new distancing policies.

“We know you know this, but do not put others at risk of contracting the virus by coughing on, spitting on, sneezing on, and/or purposely invading the personal space of others,” Reagins-Lilly added. “Sanctions (including suspension) will be assessed based on the severity of the incident.”

The university has not announced how they plan to enforce these guidelines. However, she did note in her letter that the upcoming semester will involve “mutual trust” between students and administrators.

“I am optimistic and looking forward to a great semester built on mutual trust and respect,” Reagins-Lilly wrote. “I know we can do this — prove me right! I am counting on YOU!”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.

