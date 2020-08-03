https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/ugh-navy-investigates-video-dogs-attacking-america-hating-communist-kaepernick-fill-navy-seal-museum/

Last week the video went viral of Navy SEALs at the Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce using a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” for a K-9 demonstration at a fundraiser.

** Colin Kaepernick is famous for trashing America and launching the disrespectful kneeling craze during the National Anthem.

** Navy SEALS are famous for bravery, courage, killing Osama Bin Laden and loving their country.

Here’s the video.

Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce used “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” for K-9 demonstration at fundraiser last year #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/COHFCeJ3GN pic.twitter.com/EpcELHxrSe — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

So you knew this was coming…

The Navy is investigating the video.

Apparently, you can’t mock idiot communists anymore.

FOX Today reported:

The U.S. Navy is investigating an incident in which dogs attacked a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” during a K-9 demonstration during a 2019 fundraiser at the Navy Seals Museum in Florida. The Navy said in a statement posted on Twitter that officials became aware of the video on Sunday. Kaepernick is a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling during the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner” before games to protest social injustice and police brutality. He played his final NFL game in January 2017. He offered support to those protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May, and the NFL’s commissioner has apologized for not listening earlier to players’ concerns about social injustice. The videos show four dogs attacking a man, who is wearing a red Kaepernick football jersey over heavily padded gear as people stand nearby watching. In a second video, the man is laying on the ground when he’s approached by men wearing fatigues and holding rifles, saying, “On your belly.” The man replies, “Oh, man, I will stand,” as he rolls over, followed by laughing from the crowd.

