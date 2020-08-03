https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/unbelievable-new-interview-bobby-kennedy-jr-claims-dr-fauci-will-make-millions-coronavirus-vaccine-owns-half-patent/

Robert Kennedy Jr. and Harvard Attorney Alan Dershowitz debated on the topic of the coronavirus vaccine back in July.

During the debate, Kennedy Jr. claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci invested $500 million in the vaccine that is not safe by any means and Fauci owns half the patent so he’s due to make millions.

In an earlier report we reported on Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s comments about Big Pharma and the increase in vaccines in our culture back in April. Kennedy shared the story of how Dr. Fauci fired and led the indictment of a brilliant assistant who blew the whistle on the harmful consequences attributed to vaccines.

We also reported on this doctor, Dr. Judy Mikovits who was a young doctor with a promising career until she began raising concerns about what she considered to be the potentially harmful consequences of vaccines. Dr. Mikovits explained how she was jailed during this time period with charges related to her removal of lab notebooks, a computer, and other material belonging to the institute. These charges were ultimately dropped. Her video has since been taken down by YouTube.

In the debate with Alan Dershowitz, Bobby Kennedy Jr. shared:

I think it is really important for our democracy to be able to have spirited, civil discussions about important issues like this. This is an issue that has been on the news 24 hours a day for the last four months and yet there’s no debate happening about this. It’s all repetition of orthodoxies and government proclamations and democracy functions only when we have free thought and information. Democracy is best often crafted in a furnace of heated, spirited debate.

Kennedy thanked Dershowitz for joining him and then stated that when he was young, Americans had faith in the medical community but now roughly 50% of Americans don’t want to take a coronavirus vaccine. The reason for this may be because the actual rate of serious harm from vaccines is 2.4%. There’s a 1 in 40 chance that you will get injured by vaccines and today’s kids have to take up to 70 vaccines.

Big Pharma was protected from being sued for their vaccines which is why they exploded in use. So now today not a single vaccine has been tested against a placebo and Big Pharma is pushing through the coronavirus vaccine at a record pace, despite numerous individuals in the initial testing sample getting violently ill and the testing given to the healthiest people in the country.

Kennedy says:

The problem is Anthony Fauci put $500 million of our dollars into that vaccine. He owns half the patent. He and these five guys who are working for him were entitled to collect royalties from that. So you have a corrupt system and now they have a vaccine that is too big to fail. And instead of saying this was a terrible, terrible mistake, they are saying we are going to order 2 billion doses of this and you’ve got to understand Alan with these COVID vaccines these companies are playing with house money. They’re not spending any dime, they have no liability. Well if they kill 20 people or 200 people or 2,000 people in their clinical trials, big deal. They have zero liability. And guess what, they’ve wasted none of their money because we’re giving them money to play with.

Listen to more below:

In the mean time, it was announced a few days ago that Dr. Fauci is being given an award in the name of Robert Kennedy, Jr.’s father:

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick may seem like very different men in very different fields — but they are both being honored with the same award. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, and Kaepernick, a former NFL player who has led players’ demonstrations against racial injustice, will receive the RFK Ripple of Hope Award this year. As director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Fauci has has grappled with major public health crises, including the AIDS epidemic, Zika, Ebola and now COVID-19. He is also the recipient of the the Presidential Medal of Freedom, awarded by President George W. Bush in 2008.

Bobby Kennedy gave his life for this country. His son would make him proud.

It’s unbelievable that a group would give Dr. Fauci an honor in Bobby Kennedy’s name.

